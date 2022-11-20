JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Kingfisher (LON:KGF) Price Target to GBX 210

Kingfisher (LON:KGF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 220 ($2.59) to GBX 210 ($2.47) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

KGF has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Kingfisher to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 335 ($3.94) to GBX 240 ($2.82) in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.17) price target on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kingfisher currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 273 ($3.21).

Shares of KGF stock opened at GBX 246.10 ($2.89) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.50, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of £4.81 billion and a PE ratio of 769.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 226.64 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 240.69. Kingfisher has a 1 year low of GBX 198.60 ($2.33) and a 1 year high of GBX 359.80 ($4.23).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were given a dividend of GBX 3.80 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Kingfisher’s payout ratio is presently 38.75%.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing and franchising, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,470 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

