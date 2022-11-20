JUNO Trading Down 6.9% Over Last Week (JUNO)

JUNO (JUNO) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. In the last seven days, JUNO has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. One JUNO coin can now be purchased for about $2.12 or 0.00012763 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. JUNO has a total market cap of $135.09 million and approximately $523,569.58 worth of JUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About JUNO

JUNO’s genesis date was September 30th, 2021. JUNO’s total supply is 70,424,332 coins and its circulating supply is 63,863,305 coins. The official website for JUNO is junochain.com. JUNO’s official message board is medium.com/@junonetwork. JUNO’s official Twitter account is @junonetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Juno originates & evolves from a community driven initiative, prompted by dozens of developers, validators & delegators in the Cosmos ecosystem. The shared vision is to preserve the neutrality, performance & reliability of the Cosmos Hub and offload smart contract deployment to a dedicated sister Hub.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

