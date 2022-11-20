JUST Price Reaches $0.0209 (JST)

JUST (JST) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. In the last week, JUST has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. JUST has a total market cap of $186.03 million and approximately $16.90 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JUST token can currently be purchased for about $0.0209 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002614 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000269 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000334 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,395.72 or 0.08422292 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.30 or 0.00556975 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000267 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,807.79 or 0.29011930 BTC.
JUST Profile
JUST’s launch date was May 5th, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,902,080,000 tokens. The official website for JUST is just.network/#. JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f. JUST’s official Twitter account is @defi_just and its Facebook page is accessible here.
JUST Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for JUST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JUST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.