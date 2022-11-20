Kaspa Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2.97 Million (KAS)

Kaspa (KAS) traded 21.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 20th. Kaspa has a total market cap of $101.54 million and $2.97 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kaspa has traded up 91.6% against the US dollar. One Kaspa coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Kaspa

Kaspa’s genesis date was November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 14,501,011,898 coins and its circulating supply is 12,972,863,693 coins. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kaspa is hashdag.medium.com. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. The official website for Kaspa is www.kaspa.org.

Kaspa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 14,492,033,706 with 14,492,033,706.651323 in circulation. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.00722192 USD and is up 14.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $2,371,434.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kaspa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kaspa using one of the exchanges listed above.

