Kava (KAVA) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $279.15 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 20th. One Kava token can now be purchased for $0.85 or 0.00005159 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava has a market cap of $279.15 million and approximately $49.52 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Kava has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00076768 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00058894 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000418 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00010157 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00023059 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001431 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000269 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Kava Token Profile

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 326,913,683 tokens and its circulating supply is 326,945,098 tokens. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. Learn more about Cosmos. Learn more about Kava.‍Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.‍The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

