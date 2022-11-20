Keel Point LLC Boosts Stock Position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Keel Point LLC raised its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,311 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 8.5% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 84,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 6,663 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 6.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,523,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,811,000 after buying an additional 223,068 shares in the last quarter. IRON Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 27.4% in the first quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 11.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 95,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 9,634 shares during the last quarter. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:MUFG opened at $5.09 on Friday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.31 and a 1 year high of $6.78. The stock has a market cap of $64.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.