Keel Point LLC Has $211,000 Holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Keel Point LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 64.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,121 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLH. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 44,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 127,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,281,000 after acquiring an additional 29,903 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 78,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,470,000 after acquiring an additional 29,761 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 46.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

TLH opened at $108.07 on Friday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.68 and a fifty-two week high of $152.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.51 and its 200 day moving average is $115.88.

