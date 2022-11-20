Keel Point LLC Makes New Investment in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABEV. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Ambev by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Ambev by 10.0% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 41,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ambev by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,270,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its position in Ambev by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 38,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Ambev by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 61,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

Ambev Price Performance

ABEV opened at $2.87 on Friday. Ambev S.A. has a 1 year low of $2.42 and a 1 year high of $3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $45.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.83.

Ambev Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com raised Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, Presidente Light, Presidente Golden Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, and Budweiser, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

