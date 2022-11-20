Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Sold by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP trimmed its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 694,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,931 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.20% of Kellogg worth $49,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of K. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its position in Kellogg by 95.3% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 424,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,405,000 after purchasing an additional 207,392 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Kellogg by 29.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 3.6% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 34,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on K. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kellogg presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.64.

Kellogg Stock Up 0.8 %

Kellogg Announces Dividend

Shares of Kellogg stock opened at $70.61 on Friday. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $59.54 and a 52-week high of $77.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.99 and a 200 day moving average of $71.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $24.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total value of $11,079,858.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,731,838 shares in the company, valued at $4,300,840,638.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total transaction of $11,079,858.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,731,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,300,840,638.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $14,158,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,231,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,980,651,812.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 960,540 shares of company stock worth $69,888,922 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Stories

