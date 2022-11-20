Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.15, RTT News reports. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Keysight Technologies updated its Q1 guidance to $1.81-1.87 EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.81-$1.87 EPS.

Keysight Technologies Trading Up 3.5 %

NYSE KEYS opened at $171.90 on Friday. Keysight Technologies has a one year low of $127.93 and a one year high of $209.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $165.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.06.

KEYS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $172.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $151.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $169.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.64.

In related news, SVP John Page sold 6,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.48, for a total value of $1,115,826.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,201 shares in the company, valued at $9,236,817.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 255.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 346,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,752,000 after purchasing an additional 249,200 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 15.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,451,814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $229,343,000 after purchasing an additional 189,044 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,348,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,214,409,000 after purchasing an additional 153,857 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 15.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 881,964 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $139,324,000 after purchasing an additional 119,685 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,831,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

