Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) Senior Officer Sells C$1,543,426.00 in Stock

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS – Get Rating) Senior Officer Jay Allan Muelhoefer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$154.34, for a total value of C$1,543,426.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$804,896.66.

Kinaxis Stock Down 1.6 %

KXS stock traded down C$2.48 during trading on Friday, hitting C$148.67. 23,883 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,162. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 337.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$142.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$143.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.60. Kinaxis Inc. has a 1 year low of C$119.48 and a 1 year high of C$229.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KXS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities dropped their price target on Kinaxis from C$215.00 to C$200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Kinaxis from C$215.00 to C$235.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. CIBC increased their price target on Kinaxis from C$180.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank set a C$203.00 price objective on Kinaxis and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Kinaxis from C$175.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Kinaxis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$207.00.

Kinaxis Company Profile

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

