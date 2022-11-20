King Luther Capital Management Corp Acquires 148,268 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,460,172 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 148,268 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $30,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 3,393,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,471 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 173,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 7,184 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,952,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,921,000 after purchasing an additional 563,248 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 86,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of T stock opened at $18.97 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $21.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $135.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.61.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on T shares. Truist Financial upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James raised AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

