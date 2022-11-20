King Luther Capital Management Corp Acquires 97 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,297 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $8,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 40.6% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 30,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,652,000 after buying an additional 8,708 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 10.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 0.9% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 302,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Avenir Corp boosted its position in SBA Communications by 0.6% in the second quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 7,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 36.5% in the second quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on SBAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on SBA Communications from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen reduced their price target on SBA Communications from $389.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on SBA Communications from $366.00 to $309.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on SBA Communications from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $389.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.73.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $290.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $279.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $311.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.35 and a beta of 0.46. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $236.20 and a 52-week high of $391.15.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). SBA Communications had a net margin of 16.01% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $675.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.55%.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

