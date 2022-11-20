King Luther Capital Management Corp Boosts Stock Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 456,775 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,095 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Gentex were worth $12,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GNTX. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 92.4% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,174,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $238,436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925,355 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in Gentex by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,332,397 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $155,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,490 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Gentex by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,978,316 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $145,217,000 after acquiring an additional 762,037 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Gentex by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,446,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $100,532,000 after acquiring an additional 404,781 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Gentex by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,786,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $81,275,000 after acquiring an additional 359,153 shares during the period. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gentex Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of GNTX stock opened at $28.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.61. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.93. Gentex Co. has a 12-month low of $23.28 and a 12-month high of $37.32.

Gentex Announces Dividend

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $493.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.82 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 17.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Gentex’s payout ratio is 35.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gentex

In other Gentex news, CEO Steven R. Downing purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.74 per share, with a total value of $257,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 118,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,050,344.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director James H. Wallace sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total transaction of $364,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,022.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven R. Downing bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.74 per share, for a total transaction of $257,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 118,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,050,344.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GNTX. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gentex in a report on Sunday, July 31st. B. Riley lowered their price target on Gentex from $37.50 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gentex in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Gentex from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Gentex to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

Gentex Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

