King Luther Capital Management Corp Buys 17,503 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,873 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,503 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $34,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schubert & Co boosted its position in Broadcom by 77.4% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter worth $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 70.0% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 53.3% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. 79.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $515.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $472.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $510.09. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $677.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $208.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.23. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVGO. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $675.13.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Recommended Stories

