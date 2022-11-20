King Luther Capital Management Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,975 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.94% of AZZ worth $9,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of AZZ by 6.2% in the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 49,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AZZ by 29.8% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 10,062 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AZZ by 16.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AZZ in the second quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of AZZ by 1.9% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. 78.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AZZ alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of AZZ from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of AZZ from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. TheStreet cut shares of AZZ from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AZZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Insider Activity

AZZ Stock Performance

In other AZZ news, COO Kurt L. Russell bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.89 per share, for a total transaction of $104,670.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,670. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other AZZ news, insider Ken Lavelle bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.68 per share, for a total transaction of $69,360.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 24,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,839.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Kurt L. Russell bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.89 per share, for a total transaction of $104,670.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,670. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AZZ opened at $40.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.73 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.48. AZZ Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.21 and a twelve month high of $57.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

AZZ Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 18th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 17th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.31%.

About AZZ

(Get Rating)

AZZ Inc offers galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.