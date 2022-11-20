King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $16.74 Million Stock Holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 646,407 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 84,251 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.57% of ACI Worldwide worth $16,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC increased its position in ACI Worldwide by 24.5% in the second quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 127,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in ACI Worldwide by 324.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 343,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,889,000 after purchasing an additional 262,411 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in ACI Worldwide by 190.2% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 269,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,980,000 after purchasing an additional 176,700 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in ACI Worldwide by 24.4% in the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 73,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 14,404 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in ACI Worldwide by 16.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACIW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on ACI Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on ACI Worldwide to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. BTIG Research decreased their target price on ACI Worldwide from $46.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

ACI Worldwide Trading Down 1.2 %

About ACI Worldwide

NASDAQ ACIW opened at $20.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.68 and a 52 week high of $35.87.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments to banks, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

