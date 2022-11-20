King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $23.80 Million Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 99,460 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 13,689 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $23,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,483 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $981,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 105,927 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,011 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,992,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $243.76 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.23 and a 12 month high of $413.22. The firm has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a PE ratio of 45.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $227.67 and a 200-day moving average of $245.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.15. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 23.13%. The company had revenue of $472.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ANSS. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $295.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet cut ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on ANSYS from $260.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Mizuho lowered their price target on ANSYS from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $263.91.

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.59, for a total value of $101,845.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,572 shares in the company, valued at $6,206,953.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

