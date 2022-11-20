King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $27.06 Million Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,292 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Allstate were worth $27,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate in the 1st quarter worth about $284,759,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Allstate by 231.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,324,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $294,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,432 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Allstate by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,341,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $601,395,000 after buying an additional 1,171,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,850,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,442,082,000 after purchasing an additional 745,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALL. TheStreet raised shares of Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Allstate to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Allstate from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Allstate from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.25.

Allstate Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of ALL stock opened at $132.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.51 and a 200 day moving average of $126.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $35.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.48, a P/E/G ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.63. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $106.11 and a twelve month high of $144.46.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.81) by $0.25. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -239.44%.

Insider Transactions at Allstate

In related news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $694,000.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,958,463.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

About Allstate

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

