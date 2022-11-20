King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $42.15 Million Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,887 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.25% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $42,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BR. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 406.3% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 59.0% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,983 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.35, for a total value of $12,797,569.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 143,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,104,859.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:BR opened at $144.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.35 and a 1-year high of $185.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 39.99% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $189.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Further Reading

