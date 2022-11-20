King Luther Capital Management Corp Increases Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,441,985 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,681 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $40,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 136.2% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 644.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,906 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 339.4% in the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 1,942 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

NYSE:KMI opened at $18.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.70 and a 200 day moving average of $18.00. The company has a market capitalization of $41.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.94. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 100.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $27,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $82,755 in the last quarter. 14.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on KMI. TD Securities cut their target price on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays cut their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

