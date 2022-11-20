King Luther Capital Management Corp Purchases 49,000 Shares of Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY)

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,756,532 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,000 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Crescent Energy were worth $21,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRGY. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Crescent Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Crescent Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Institutional investors own 10.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRGY has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Crescent Energy to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Activity

Crescent Energy Price Performance

In related news, CEO David C. Rockecharlie acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.84 per share, with a total value of $27,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $484,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Crescent Energy news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $81,075,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 572,354 shares in the company, valued at $8,070,191.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO David C. Rockecharlie acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.84 per share, with a total value of $27,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 7,850 shares of company stock valued at $109,465 over the last ninety days. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CRGY opened at $14.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Crescent Energy has a 12-month low of $10.86 and a 12-month high of $19.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.71 and a beta of 2.42.

Crescent Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd.

About Crescent Energy

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, Mid-Con, and other basins in the United States.

