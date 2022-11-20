King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 1,129 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $26,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.1% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at about $218,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $213.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.00.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $226.88 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $201.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $69.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.13. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.52 and a 12-month high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.65% and a net margin of 17.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.82%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

