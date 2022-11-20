King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 14,536 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 208,899 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 14,536 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $18,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Trading Up 1.7 %

MDT opened at $81.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $108.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.77. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $79.19 and a 12 month high of $118.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.23 and a 200 day moving average of $90.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MDT. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on Medtronic from $110.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medtronic Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

