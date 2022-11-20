King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 223,907 Shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its position in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 447,351 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 223,907 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.35% of Simmons First National worth $9,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SFNC. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Simmons First National by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Simmons First National by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,242 shares of the bank’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Simmons First National in the 1st quarter worth about $2,328,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Simmons First National by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Simmons First National by 107.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 14,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SFNC shares. Stephens boosted their target price on Simmons First National to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th.

Insider Activity

Simmons First National Price Performance

In related news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 27,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $616,796.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 181,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,139,133.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SFNC opened at $23.52 on Friday. Simmons First National Co. has a 52 week low of $19.87 and a 52 week high of $32.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.40.

Simmons First National Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is currently 41.30%.

Simmons First National Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

Further Reading

