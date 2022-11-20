King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 914 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 66,696 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 914 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $11,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 259 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. BNP Paribas cut Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.35.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $209.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.15. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.77 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.14%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Further Reading

