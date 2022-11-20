KOK Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $58.99 Million (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 20th. One KOK token can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000713 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KOK has a total market cap of $58.99 million and $578,068.16 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, KOK has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,549.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00010481 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00006097 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00037235 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00041605 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005994 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00021414 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.42 or 0.00232141 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000131 BTC.

KOK Token Profile

KOK (CRYPTO:KOK) is a token. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.12133138 USD and is up 0.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $619,843.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

