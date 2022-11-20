Legend Biotech (LEGN) to Release Earnings on Monday

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st.

Legend Biotech Price Performance

Shares of Legend Biotech stock opened at $52.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.04 and its 200 day moving average is $45.95. Legend Biotech has a one year low of $30.75 and a one year high of $57.67.

Get Legend Biotech alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Legend Biotech

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEGN. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Legend Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 78.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech in the second quarter worth about $215,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Legend Biotech by 157.1% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in Legend Biotech by 428.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 4,048 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Legend Biotech

LEGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen started coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Legend Biotech from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Legend Biotech currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.20.

(Get Rating)

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.