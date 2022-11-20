Legend Biotech (LEGN) to Release Earnings on Monday

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st.
Shares of Legend Biotech stock opened at $52.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.04 and its 200 day moving average is $45.95. Legend Biotech has a one year low of $30.75 and a one year high of $57.67.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEGN. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Legend Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 78.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech in the second quarter worth about $215,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Legend Biotech by 157.1% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in Legend Biotech by 428.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 4,048 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.36% of the company’s stock.
Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.
