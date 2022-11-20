Lido Staked ETH (stETH) Price Tops $1,160.53

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 20th. In the last seven days, Lido Staked ETH has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. One Lido Staked ETH token can currently be purchased for approximately $1,160.53 or 0.07012271 BTC on major exchanges. Lido Staked ETH has a market cap of $4.05 billion and approximately $301,723.06 worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Lido Staked ETH

Lido Staked ETH was first traded on December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 4,750,683 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,487,728 tokens. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lido Staked ETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi. The official website for Lido Staked ETH is lido.fi. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance.

Buying and Selling Lido Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 4,750,061.07023491 with 3,487,728 in circulation. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 1,201.92821827 USD and is up 2.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $281,471.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido Staked ETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lido Staked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

