Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Position Raised by Bokf Na

Bokf Na raised its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Linde were worth $4,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the second quarter worth about $5,913,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 132.8% during the 2nd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,289,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in Linde during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In other news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Linde news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at $6,907,525.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $24,532,765.77. Following the sale, the director now owns 345,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,315,807.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Linde Trading Up 1.4 %

Several research firms have issued reports on LIN. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Linde from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Linde to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Linde in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $338.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Linde from €370.00 ($381.44) to €355.00 ($365.98) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.72.

Linde stock opened at $334.91 on Friday. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $262.47 and a 12 month high of $352.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $165.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $296.36.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.16. Linde had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 12.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 61.90%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

