Lisk (LSK) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3.25 Million

Lisk (LSK) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 19th. Lisk has a market capitalization of $114.64 million and approximately $3.25 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for $0.81 or 0.00004871 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Lisk has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00010025 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00024798 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00005439 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00006040 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002246 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005355 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 141,029,611 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

