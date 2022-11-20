Litecoin (LTC) Price Up 6.6% Over Last 7 Days

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. One Litecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $63.83 or 0.00381932 BTC on major exchanges. Litecoin has a total market capitalization of $4.57 billion and approximately $536.29 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Litecoin has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000506 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00025321 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001393 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001139 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00003066 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00018183 BTC.
- Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
Litecoin Coin Profile
Litecoin (CRYPTO:LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,648,794 coins. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io.
Buying and Selling Litecoin
Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly.
