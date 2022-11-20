Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Purchased by VELA Investment Management LLC

VELA Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 505.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 357.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 274.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 153.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LYV stock opened at $66.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.59 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.71 and its 200 day moving average is $86.31. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.05 and a 52 week high of $126.79.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $138.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

In other news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $7,088,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,645,273 shares in the company, valued at $331,282,410.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 312,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,640,900 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

