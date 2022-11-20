Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “N/A” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $130.07.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LBLCF. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$126.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$125.00 to C$126.50 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$118.00 to C$123.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$124.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Loblaw Companies Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of Loblaw Companies stock opened at $82.27 on Friday. Loblaw Companies has a 12-month low of $72.64 and a 12-month high of $95.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.37.

About Loblaw Companies

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

