Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stock Holdings Increased by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,394 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 367.6% in the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 19.1% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 24.6% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at approximately $699,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of LMT stock opened at $476.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $124.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.76. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $328.20 and a one year high of $494.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $437.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $429.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.66 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on LMT. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $464.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

