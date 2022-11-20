LogiTron (LTR) One Day Volume Hits $1.36

LogiTron (LTR) traded 28.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 19th. One LogiTron token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0146 or 0.00000087 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, LogiTron has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. LogiTron has a market capitalization of $601.92 million and $1.36 worth of LogiTron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

LogiTron Token Profile

LogiTron launched on March 14th, 2021. LogiTron’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for LogiTron is logitron.io. LogiTron’s official Twitter account is @logitron_office and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LogiTron Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Logitron blockchain aims to mimic how businesses run in the world. For example, it can simulate how a truck driver delivers goods from a consignor to destination. In doing so, assets on the blockchain can be analyzed, tokenized, traded, and make profit of its own by giving values to the eco system.Each digital asset on blockchain is represented by Logitron NFT Unit (LNU). Then the Unit needs Logitron for its power source. In other words, executing the contract bound to LNU requires Logitron. In the same sense, LNU can be traded denominated by Logitron.”

