Loom Network (LOOM) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $52.42 Million

Loom Network (LOOM) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 20th. Loom Network has a market capitalization of $62.56 million and $52.42 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loom Network token can currently be bought for $0.0481 or 0.00000291 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Loom Network has traded 15.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,339.52 or 0.08094273 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.64 or 0.00553769 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,773.62 or 0.28845443 BTC.

Loom Network Profile

Loom Network’s launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io. The Reddit community for Loom Network is https://reddit.com/r/loomnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Loom Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions.LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using U.S. dollars.

