Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.65-$13.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $97.00 billion-$98.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $96.97 billion.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $209.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $193.68 and a 200-day moving average of $192.45. The company has a market capitalization of $130.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.15. Lowe’s Companies has a 52-week low of $170.12 and a 52-week high of $263.31.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.14%.

LOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a market perform rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $237.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $231.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.