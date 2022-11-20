Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

LITE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $107.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Lumentum from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Lumentum from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lumentum has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $79.08.

NASDAQ:LITE opened at $56.20 on Wednesday. Lumentum has a 52 week low of $54.40 and a 52 week high of $108.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.99.

In related news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total value of $261,186.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,179,825.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 8,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total transaction of $811,979.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,884,509.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total value of $261,186.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,179,825.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in Lumentum by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 17,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 35.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 0.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 0.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 1.1% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; transport products, such as reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components, including 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps; and switches, attenuators, photodetectors, gain flattening filters, isolators, wavelength-division multiplexing filters, arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplex/de-multiplexers, and integrated passive modules.

