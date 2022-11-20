Macy’s (NYSE:M) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.00-4.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $24.34-24.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.48 billion. Macy’s also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.07-$4.27 EPS.

M has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Macy’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Macy’s from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Macy’s from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Macy’s from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.73.

Shares of NYSE:M opened at $22.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.09. Macy’s has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $37.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.63, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.74.

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.33. Macy’s had a return on equity of 42.58% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Macy’s’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Macy’s will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Macy’s’s payout ratio is 13.13%.

In other Macy’s news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $49,989.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,711.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of M. Estabrook Capital Management lifted its position in Macy’s by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 263.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,770 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Macy’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Macy’s in the first quarter worth about $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

