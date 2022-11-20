MAGIC One Day Volume Reaches $890,819.59 (MAGIC)

MAGIC (MAGIC) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. MAGIC has a total market capitalization of $54.85 million and approximately $890,819.59 worth of MAGIC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MAGIC has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. One MAGIC token can now be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00001619 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MAGIC Token Profile

MAGIC was first traded on September 1st, 2021. MAGIC’s total supply is 339,645,510 tokens and its circulating supply is 204,719,565 tokens. MAGIC’s official Twitter account is @treasure_dao and its Facebook page is accessible here. MAGIC’s official website is www.treasure.lol. The official message board for MAGIC is medium.com/@treasure_dao.

Buying and Selling MAGIC

According to CryptoCompare, “Treasure bridges the growing network of metaverses through an open and composable approach to the convergence of NFTs, DeFi and Gaming. Cross-ecosystem ties are bolstered through an interrelated resource model; $MAGIC (Power), Treasures (NFT | Resources) and Legions (NFT | Players)Bridgeworld is the flagship product of Treasure:Bridgeworld, or Legions, as they are represented by is an undercurrent world beneath the undulating waves of other worlds. Unseen, independent, but ever-present. In Bridgeworld, players are the soul and Legions are the bodies fallen from myriads of other worlds. Players take control of Legions and Mine, Farm, Craft, Quest, Battle, and more to propagate and build the Bridgeworld together.”

