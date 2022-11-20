Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,154,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,832 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.52% of Magnolia Oil & Gas worth $24,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 225,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,734,000 after buying an additional 51,719 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 356.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 119,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after buying an additional 93,397 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 389,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,176,000 after buying an additional 45,600 shares during the period. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magnolia Oil & Gas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.38.

Shares of NYSE MGY opened at $26.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.68. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 52 week low of $17.23 and a 52 week high of $30.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $482.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.87 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 66.39% and a net margin of 48.42%. On average, research analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is currently 9.24%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

