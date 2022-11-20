Magnus Financial Group LLC Buys 904 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 980,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,254,000 after buying an additional 156,432 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 33,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,581,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Round Table Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 15,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,689,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $85.50 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $74.66 and a 52-week high of $116.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.82.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.