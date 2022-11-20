Magnus Financial Group LLC Cuts Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Magnus Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,924 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $606,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period.

BATS:EFG opened at $84.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.77 and its 200 day moving average is $81.16. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

