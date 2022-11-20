Magnus Financial Group LLC Grows Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 1,288.9% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the second quarter worth $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth $27,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth $32,000. 74.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on American Electric Power to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.60.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $91.28 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.22 and a 1 year high of $105.60. The firm has a market cap of $46.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.38.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 13.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.74%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

