Magnus Financial Group LLC Has $883,000 Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH)

Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC owned 0.27% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 305.7% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000.

PSCH stock opened at $137.80 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $125.73 and a twelve month high of $187.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $134.75 and its 200-day moving average is $139.25.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

