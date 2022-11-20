Magnus Financial Group LLC Purchases 317 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DSI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 133.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,419,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,881,000 after buying an additional 1,953,016 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 7,764.2% during the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 525,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,516,000 after buying an additional 518,807 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 57.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 459,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,025,000 after purchasing an additional 167,503 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 106.5% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 199,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,353,000 after purchasing an additional 102,958 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DSI opened at $73.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.87. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12 month low of $64.72 and a 12 month high of $93.70.

About iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

