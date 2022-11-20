Magnus Financial Group LLC Trims Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Magnus Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 631 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,298,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,617 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,123,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,026,000 after buying an additional 83,983 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,072,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,928,000 after buying an additional 146,323 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,045,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,796,000 after buying an additional 39,012 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,956,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,166,000 after acquiring an additional 92,324 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $128.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $119.49 and its 200-day moving average is $122.19. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $110.55 and a 12 month high of $133.22.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

