Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.242 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st.

Manulife Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Manulife Financial has a payout ratio of 41.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Manulife Financial to earn $2.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.2%.

Shares of NYSE:MFC opened at $17.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.37. Manulife Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.92 and a fifty-two week high of $22.19.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Manulife Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Scotiabank raised Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.86.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Manulife Financial by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,706,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,402,832,000 after buying an additional 2,032,695 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Manulife Financial by 10.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,717,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,431,000 after buying an additional 340,181 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Manulife Financial by 9.3% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,686,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,360,000 after buying an additional 228,121 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Manulife Financial in the first quarter valued at about $52,082,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Manulife Financial in the first quarter valued at about $34,806,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

