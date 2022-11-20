Maripau Wealth Management LLC Has $1.67 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Maripau Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Maripau Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Maripau Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% during the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $363.99. 2,574,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,004,082. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $441.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $347.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $360.12.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

